First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 675,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 399,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

