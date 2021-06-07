Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 442 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $384.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

