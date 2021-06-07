Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $135.86. 167,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.