Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $118.89 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,889,000. TechnipFMC comprises 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.44% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 65,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

