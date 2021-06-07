Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 5,347 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. 20,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

