Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,105,292 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 7.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 850,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,062,988. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

