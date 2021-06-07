Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,515 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $93,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.40. 25,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.