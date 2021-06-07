Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $61.82 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $61,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,942. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

