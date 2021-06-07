Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 899,075 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.39% of Switch worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $1,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,351,265.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,151 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

