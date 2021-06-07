Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 656,490 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,490 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $74,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.56. 20,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,359 shares of company stock worth $3,570,611. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

