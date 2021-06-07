Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 19.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price was up 19.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 593,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,389,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

