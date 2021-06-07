CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.10. Approximately 10,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 715,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,111 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CareDx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CareDx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

