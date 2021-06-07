Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 2.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79. 41,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,100,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
