Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 2.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79. 41,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,100,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

