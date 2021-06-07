Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 4.8%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 66,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

