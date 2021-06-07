La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 411,974 shares.The stock last traded at $42.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 980.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

