Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after purchasing an additional 143,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.44. 118,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

