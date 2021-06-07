Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,318,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,442.69. 22,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,311.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $132,532,810 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

