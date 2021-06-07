Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 148,823 shares.The stock last traded at $36.21 and had previously closed at $38.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.