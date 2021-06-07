Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,530 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

