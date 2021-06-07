SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. SYNNEX posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $126.83. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,816. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19. SYNNEX has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

