Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $40.58

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 7,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

