Request Market Capitalization Hits $90.67 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $90.67 million and $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.01057230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.31 or 0.10332703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054386 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

