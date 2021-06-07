VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.23 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.23 million and $23,697.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00284720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.01199120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.98 or 1.00040459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.01093871 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,617,297 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.