eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.92 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $1,684.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00492109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000237 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.