Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $120.89 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $120,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 297,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

