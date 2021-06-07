Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 3,521 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $85.03. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.