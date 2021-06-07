Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New $209,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,854,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 850.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 106,377 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.93. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,861. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.