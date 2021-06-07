Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 146,038 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,038 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,774. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $3,341,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,916,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,380,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,716 shares of company stock worth $50,815,484. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

