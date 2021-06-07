Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,672 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.16% of FinServ Acquisition worth $66,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSRV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

