Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires Shares of 3,243,809 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,243,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,465,000. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 31,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

