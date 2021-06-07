Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,393.57 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

