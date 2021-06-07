Maryland Capital Management Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.15. 23,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

