Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Square by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

