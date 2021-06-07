Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Purchases $24,475.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,560. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
