Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Purchases $24,475.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,560. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRCA. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.