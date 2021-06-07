Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of The E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. 1,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,325. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.