Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 199.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. 23,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,413. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

