River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.40. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

