Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,549,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

