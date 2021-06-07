River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $235.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,113. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

