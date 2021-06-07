Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $2.87 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

