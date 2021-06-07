Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.47. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 11,535 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

