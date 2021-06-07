Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $61,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

