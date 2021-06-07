MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.70. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 17,277 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

