Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up to $286.14

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $286.14, but opened at $293.75. Biogen shares last traded at $295.03, with a volume of 11,302 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

