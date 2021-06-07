Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.01. Veru shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3,436 shares changing hands.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of -302.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,948 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

