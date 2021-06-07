Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $28.19

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 179,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036,605. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

