Mirror Protocol Price Hits $4.75 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00013167 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $344.21 million and $19.63 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00285754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00248271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.01199443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,152.15 or 1.00164658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.72 or 0.01096405 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,430,411 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

