Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
