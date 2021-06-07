Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.92. 25,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,995. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

