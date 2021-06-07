Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

